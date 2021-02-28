CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Gardena, Shooting

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot to death Saturday evening in unincorporated Gardena.

The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 14900 block of Chadron Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

READ MORE: Video: Multiple Trees Fall On Homes, Leading To Injuries During Severe Winds

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to determine the circumstances of the deaths, including whether it was a murder-suicide, Koerner said.

They were later identified as Sabrina Roberts, 41, and Jason Wilson, 43, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

READ MORE: High Winds Spark Brush Fire In Malibu, But Firefighters Stop Forward Spread

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the deaths, including whether it was a murder-suicide, Koerner said.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go here.

MORE NEWS: SAG-AFTRA Calls On Golden Globes Group To Increase Diversity

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)