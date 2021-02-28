GARDENA (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot to death Saturday evening in unincorporated Gardena.
The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 14900 block of Chadron Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to determine the circumstances of the deaths, including whether it was a murder-suicide, Koerner said.
They were later identified as Sabrina Roberts, 41, and Jason Wilson, 43, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the deaths, including whether it was a murder-suicide, Koerner said.
Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go here.
