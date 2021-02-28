GLENDALE (CBSLA) — The search is underway for three suspects who police say made off with $7,400 in stolen gardening equipment in a robbery in Glendale.
The incident unfolded February 23, before 9:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of El Miradero Avenue. It was there that authorities say the victim, a gardener who was working at a residence, noticed the suspects stealing his equipment.
That's when police say the victim grabbed the keys of the suspect's minivan and tried to stop them. One of the suspects, however, grabbed the victim's arm and drove the minivan in reverse at a high rate of speed, then stopped, and proceeded to punch the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, police said.
The suspects fled the scene. The gardener sustained minor injuries, and declined medical treatment. Police described the suspects as three Hispanic males in their 20s.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.