LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of people not wearing masks protested the COVID-19 vaccine at the entrance to Dodger Stadium Saturday afternoon as people in cars steadily drove through to keep appointments.
Video of the demonstration taken by witnesses showed counter-demonstrators arguing with the anti-vaccine protesters about not wearing masks. One anti-vaccine protester on a megaphone countered "Masks mean nothing. A mask does not stop the transmission of a virus. Our grandparents would have thought of that century ago."
BREAKING: A group of anti vaxxers are marching up to Dodger Stadium for their second protest. LAPD officers are accompanying them up the hill. pic.twitter.com/kXGTuoaoKa
— Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) February 27, 2021
Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen on video observing the protesters, keeping them from interfering with vaccine patients and trying to keep the two groups of demonstrators apart.
The demonstrations were not keeping people from getting vaccinated and no arrests were reported, said L.A.P.D. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the department’s Media Relations Section.
The rally lasted until about 4 p.m. Saturday.
