GARDENA (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot to death Saturday evening in unincorporated Gardena.
The shooting was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 14900 block of Chadron Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to determine the circumstances of the deaths, including whether it was a murder-suicide, Koerner said.
No further information was available.
