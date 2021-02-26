LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Taylor Swift announced Friday that her Lover Fest tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has officially been canceled.

The singer took to Twitter to share the cancelation saying, “I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It’s not my favorites thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry but I cannot reschedule the shows that we postponed.”

She continued,” Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again 💘 pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 26, 2021

Swift would have been the first big music act to open up the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but the pop star postponed her 2020 appearances.

“This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.”

SoFi Stadium was scheduled to open last summer and Swift was set to perform a show she dubbed the “Lover Fest West” at the new stadium on July 25-26.

As coronavirus continued to spread throughout the U.S., Swift said postponing her 2020 tour was “the right decision.”

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows were supposed to be rescheduled to take place in 2021.