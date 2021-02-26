IRVINE (CBSLA) – Police used a drone to find and capture an arson suspect accused of setting several fires along the 261 Toll Freeway in Irvine Thursday night.
The first of several fires were reported at 6:20 p.m. near the 261 and 5 Freeways, according to Irvine police.
Orange County Fire Authority crews extinguished the blaze. However, about two hours later second fire was reported along the 261 Freeway at Bryan Avenue, near an apartment complex.
Firefighters were able to extinguish that one as well.
Using a drone, Irvine police then located a man starting a third fire on the freeway, this time near Irvine Boulevard.
The suspect, 41-year-old Lozano Martinez, was found trying to hide and taken into custody on arson charges, police said.
No buildings were damaged in the fires.
