COMPTON (CBSLA) – A large fire erupted at a pallet yard in an industrial area of Compton early Friday morning, shutting down streets and forcing evacuations.
The blaze broke out at a pallet business in the 500 block of East Weber Street in Compton sometime before 4:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. An adjacent bus yard also then caught fire.
Large explosions could be heard as several transformers and power lines sparked and popped.
Surrounding businesses were evacuated, but there were no reported injuries as of 6:30 a.m., the sheriff's department said.
The fire had knocked out electricity to about 50 Southern California Edison customers. Power was not expected to be restored until around 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the blaze was not known.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.