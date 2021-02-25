CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A man pointed a gun at a victim while attempting to steal his cellphone in Culver City Thursday.
The attempted robbery occurred about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Port Road and Emporia Avenue when the man drove to the victim in a white Lincoln sedan and tried stealing his cellphone “while directing a small black semi-automatic handgun at the victim,” according to the Culver City Police Department.READ MORE: OC Receives More Than 83,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Single Day
Video of the attempted robbery apparently captured on a home security camera and released by police shows the suspect pull up to the victim and stop next to him. When the victim walked away, the suspect made a U-turn and drove at him, then made another turn to follow the victim.READ MORE: Santa Ana Winds Expected To Diminish By Thursday Evening
Police said the white Lincoln had been reported stolen in West Los Angeles.
Anyone with information on the attempted robbery is asked to call Culver City police at 310-253-6316.MORE NEWS: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Thomas Albanese Killed In Lakewood Crash
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)