By CBSLA Staff
WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – Deputies are urging people to stay away from the area of 118th and Robin streets in Willowbrook while they search for a suspect, according to the Twitter page of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station.

The tweet, posted at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, did not give further information on the person deputies are looking for. There is also no information on whether the suspect sought in the manhunt is armed.

Willowbrook is an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles.

In October, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Willowbrook after he allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

