LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CVS Health says it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 100 of its California pharmacies starting next week.
CVS Pharmacies will begin offering vaccinations on Feb. 11, and appointments can be booked starting Feb. 9. The supply for the initial rollout, however, is approximately 81,900 total doses, CVS officials said.
CVS had already begun vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities, while Ralphs was administering vaccinations to its pharmacists, pharmacy staff and other health care providers. This phase of the government’s rollout is being administered by the CDC and will also include Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, Costco and supermarket pharmacies.
Participating CVS pharmacies will include locations in Agoura Hills, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, and Ventura. Vaccinations will also be offered in Bakersfield, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, La Jolla and San Diego. The company says as more supplies become available, vaccinations will expand to more locations and more appointments will be offered.
Vaccines offered by CVS will be offered to those currently eligible – healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older, and essential workers, including those working in education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.
To get an appointment, register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact (800) 746-7287. Walk-in appointments are not available.