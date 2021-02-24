LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong Santa Ana winds are forecast to return to Southern California Wednesday night.
A high wind watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Monica, Ventura County, Los Angeles county mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night through Thursday. Gusts between 55 and 75 mph are expected during the peak of this latest wind event on Thursday morning.READ MORE: LA County Supports Less Strict Threshold For Disneyland, Other Theme Parks To Reopen
Moderate to Strong #SantaAnaWinds expected Wednesday night through Friday, focused over #LosAngeles and #Ventura Counties. Gusts between 55-75 mph during early Thursday peak. Stay safe out there. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9EaXXhBdfM
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 24, 2021READ MORE: High-Definition Panorama Taken By Mars Rover Perseverance Shows Crater Rim, Cliff Face Of Ancient River Delta
“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” according to the NWS. “Power outages are possible. Travel coud be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Forecasters said the wind could create hazardous conditions on the ocean, including around Catalina Island, increase the danger of wildfires, and cause damage to trees and temporary shelters.MORE NEWS: No Criminal Charges Being Considered Against Tiger Woods For Crash, Sheriff Says: ‘He Was Lucid’
But unlike the most recent wind events, this week’s should be rather short and repeat late Saturday into Sunday.