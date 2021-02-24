LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday is slated to approve an extra $5 per hour in hazard pay for grocery store workers citywide due to the health risks they face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency ordinance would require all grocery store chains in the city with at least 300 or more employees nationwide to pay their employees an extra $5 per hour until L.A. County drops down to the yellow and lowest tier of the state’s coronavirus recovery roadmap.
Currently, L.A. County is in the purple and highest tier, which categorizes the virus as widespread. The hazard pay ordinance would remain in place even if L.A. County drops down to red and orange tiers.
This comes one day after the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved a similar $5 ordinance for all unincorporated areas that will remain in effect through at least the next 120 days.
Several Southland cities have already approved similar hero pay ordinances, including Long Beach, Montebello Irvine and Coachella.
The pay hike sparked controversy in Long Beach when retail giant Kroger announced it would be closing two stores in response, a Food 4 Less and a Ralphs, in April.