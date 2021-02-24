CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pau Gasol is going back to Barcelona.

Gasol, 40, has been out of the NBA since March of 2019 due to a foot injury. But he’s ready to come back to the court, and will do so in Spain to play for Barcelona through the end of June.

“I’m back home,” Gasol said in a video he posted on Twitter. “I’m beginning this new chapter at Barça with the excitement of returning to the team where I grew up as a player.”

Barcelona was home court for Gasol between 1998 and 2001, before he came to the NBA.

He had recently expressed interest in returning to the Los Angeles Lakers – where he played alongside Kobe Bryant in the team’s 2009 and 2010 championship runs – to play with his brother, Marc Gasol. Ultimately, Gasol had hoped to land with a team to boost his chances of playing in his fifth Olympic games this summer.