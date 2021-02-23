LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People were sending well-wishes to Tiger Woods after he was injured in a rollover crash on Tuesday morning, fracturing his leg and ankle.

One of the great memories and ongoing legacies of Woods is his foundation in Anaheim that helps kids get closer to their dreams.

Born and raised in Orange County, Tiger Woods is every bit the hometown hero, but his biggest legacy has little to do with golf.

The Tiger Woods Learning Center, also called TGR Learning Lab, is an after school program and educational facility established more than two decades ago.

“When I was there, there was a lot of advanced curriculum,” former student Lucas Sarto said.

For years, Sarto attended the program and learned science, math and golf, but mostly, the value of focus.

“Just focusing. That’s a big part of Tiger’s game,” Sarto said. “He’s been ultra-focused his entire career. So, learning that, through a lot of the coaches there has been a great part for me to take over.”

Started nearly 25 years ago, TGR Learning Lab has helped two million students with after school programs, college scholarships and even golf careers.

“I grew up here because of Tiger’s learning center,” said former student Jonathon Hoang.

Hoang attended the program for six years, went on to graduate college and now works at the golf course next door where Woods played as a kid. He credits the learning center with instilling in him the importance of respect.

“It was honestly a lot of etiquette and respect. The first golf lesson I had there, they didn’t teach us golf. They taught us etiquette respect for the game. And just for life,” Hoang said. “It just speaks to how tiger envisioned the center, respect first before you pick up a club.”

It’s this legacy that Kenneth Bentley with the foundation said Woods wants to be remembered for long after he puts down the clubs.

“The impact he’s had on the golf world is far greater than just the major championships he’s won,” Bentley said.

Even through the pandemic, the foundation has been offering online classes.

The TGR Learning Lab will reopen to in-person programs in April.