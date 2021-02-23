LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Rancho Palos Verdes area and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. when sheriff’s officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and the Rancho Palos Verdes, according to an LASD statement.

Sheriff’s officials say the car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed and sustained “major damage”.

The driver – later identified as Woods – had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” and was then transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

There was a second crash when a vehicle that had apparently stopped to help Woods got hit, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That wreck was very minor, and no one was hurt.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg released this statement Tuesday morning: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill says the 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins was shooting a documentary for Golf Digest with Dwayne Wade and David Spade prior to Tuesday’s crash.

Earlier Tuesday, Spade posted a photo on social media thanking Woods for a golf lesson.

“Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener”, Spade wrote.

Woods has been recovering from a fifth microdiscectomy surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year.

PGA issued the following statement: “We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

