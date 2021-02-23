BURBANK (CBSLA) – The Burbank City Council Monday night voted to revoke the business license of a popular sports bar which it says has repeatedly spurned COVID-19 protocols.
The Burbank City Council voted unanimously to order Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, located in the 2600 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, to close for violating both Los Angeles County health orders and the Burbank Municipal Code.
Tinhorn Flats responded to the vote early Tuesday morning on Instagram by writing, “WILL NOT COMPLY. OPEN 12 NOON TOMORROW.”
Burbank City Attorney Amy Albano said that if the restaurant’s owners do not comply a lawsuit will be filed and a court order will be sought to close the business.
Tinhorn Flats has faced controversy since October, when owner Baret Lepejian posted an anti-mask rant to the bar’s Facebook page.
Tinhorn Flats had its health permit suspended by the L.A. County Department of Public Health in December for violating health officer orders and allegedly allowing outdoor dining.
In January, the county issued a cease and desist order and later revoked the restaurant’s public health permit.
An attorney for the restaurant Monday said that the business has always been in compliance with health orders and does not provide indoor dining or have its staff serve anyone in their outdoor patio.
One of the restaurant’s owners said food is placed in to-go containers and disposable cups are used and the restaurant is sanitized and workers wear masks.
All of Southern California was placed under a stay-at-home order in early December which banned outdoor dining. The order wasn’t lifted until late January.
