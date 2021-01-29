LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On the same day that outdoor dining resumed in Los Angeles County for the first time in nearly two months, public health officials announced Friday that restaurants are banned from turning on their televisions for customers.

The county issued an order Friday which bans restaurants from allowing television screens that broadcast programming to patrons in an effort to keep restaurants from becoming overcrowded for sporting events, such as the upcoming Super Bowl.

“Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off,” the order reads. “This provision is effective until further notice.”

L.A. County’s health order also reinstates previous restrictions on outdoor dining, requiring servers to wear masks and face shields, limiting restaurants to 50% of patio capacity, limiting tables to no more than six people and requiring tables to be at least eight feet apart.

On Monday, the state of California lifted the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California’s 11 counties, paving the way for restaurants to resume outdoor dining, and hair and nail salons to reopen at 25% capacity. The regional stay-at-home order took effect on Dec. 7 and was based on intensive care unit capacities at hospitals amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

L.A. County officially gave the OK for restaurants to resume outdoor dining on Friday. However, the county has issued a revised health order requiring more stringent requirements. The full details of that order were not immediately available.

