LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than one million COVID-19 vaccine deliveries are backed up due to severe weather in parts of the country.

Dodger Stadium was still shut down Saturday afternoon, causing thousands of people to wait for their shots. The site is run by the City of Los Angeles. When it opened, the goal was to administer 12,000 vaccine shots per day.

The site was closed last weekend due to a shortage but reopened during the week for second-dose shots only. People that showed up to find the site closed Saturday were outraged.

“I’m just really upset,” said Mary Delapena. “There’s got to be a different way to administer the shot.”

Friday, city officials announced they are waiting on two separate shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

“This is absurd,” added Delapena. “Now I’m looking for somewhere to go to get my shot.”

Other sites remained open including a pop-up location in Koreatown.

“I was a little nervous at first because I didn’t know how my body would respond to it,” said Tina Jones, a grocery store worker.

Los Angeles County reported 2,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 deaths today. Two additional cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the U.K. have also been detected here, bringing the total to 14 so far in the county.

“With the U.K. variant circulating in the county, we will likely see more variant cases identified in the county,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “We must remain diligent with our safety measures even though we see overall decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Let’s keep our guard up because we know letting our guard down will lead to more cases and, tragically, more deaths again.”

With Saturday’s new numbers, the county has had a total of 1,179,063 infections and 19,793 deaths since the pandemic began.