LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNS) – Los Angeles County reported 2,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 deaths today. Two additional cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the U.K. have also been detected here, bringing the total to 14 so far in the county.
"With the U.K. variant circulating in the county, we will likely see more variant cases identified in the county," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We must remain diligent with our safety measures even though we see overall decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Let's keep our guard up because we know letting our guard down will lead to more cases and, tragically, more deaths again."
With Saturday's new numbers, the county has had a total of 1,179,063 infections and 19,793 deaths since the pandemic began.
64% of the new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from residents under 50 years old while those 65 and older old made up 15% of the new cases, and 71% of the reported deaths.
More than 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Los Angeles County.
