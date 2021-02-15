LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Monday said the county had “officially reached the state’s threshold for reopening elementary schools,” but Los Angeles Unified said its campuses would not reopen until all staff was vaccinated.

This is what we have been working towards. RELATED: Caught On Camera: Police Searching For Robbers Targeting Shoppers In Melrose Area Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 16, 2021

According to Hahn, schools that have a waiver or have submitted their COVID-19 Safety Plans can reopen Tuesday for on-campus instruction for children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.

However, LAUSD said it would not be reopening it’s campuses for in-person instruction just yet, referring to statements made by Superintendent Austin Beutner earlier this month.

On Feb. 8, Beutner laid out the three things that need to happen in order for LAUSD campuses to reopen:

• Get the community spread of the virus down to the level the state requires;

• put the right set of health practices and protocols in place at schools; and

• vaccinate 25,000 people.

“To vaccinate all who work in these schools, who are not otherwise already eligible, we would need to vaccinate about 25,000 people,” he said. “You heard that right – vaccinating 25,000 people will allow us to reopen elementary school classrooms for 250,000 children and help their half million plus family members start on the path to recovery and allow many of them to go back to work.

“Vaccinate 25,000 people and reopen elementary schools in the nation’s second largest school district,” he continued. “Sounds simple to me.”

Also on Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it was sending out a letter via email to announce that schools would be allowed to reopen campuses since the county has reached an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000 residents.

“This encouraging news means that dozens of elementary schools will be permitted to reopen for in-class instruction for students grades TK-6 as early as this week,” the statement said. “All schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the County Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health certifying that they have implemented a full range of safety measures to permit a safe reopening.”

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said she would release additional information Tuesday during the 2 p.m. briefing.

The announcements come after a Monday morning rally downtown by The Students First Coalition. The group was calling for the reopening of all school campuses this semester.