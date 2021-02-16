LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the daily number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County and elementary schools have been allowed to reopen, more good news was on the way.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, told the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday that teachers could start getting COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks.
“We will be done with a big cycle of second doses by March 1, which is why we estimate that here in L.A. County we will be opening up for teachers, staff at schools, other educators and daycare workers,” she said.
The announcement comes as both city- and county-run sites continue to focus on second doses this week and days after the California Department of Public Health said that healthcare providers would be able to start vaccinating those with compromised immune systems and disabilities starting March 15.