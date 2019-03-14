LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Trump on Wednesday ordered the new Max 737 8 grounded immediately.

The planes will be grounded indefinitely until the FAA can give them the all-clear.

Two deadly plane crashes — just months apart — had travelers worried. The planes are now parked around the world.

The US was one of the last nations to put the planes in the hangar while investigations into the two crashes continue. In fact, earlier this week, the FAA said the planes would keep flying and they double-downed on this Wednesday morning. President Trump said he spoke to Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing, by phone Tuesday after the president tweeted that flying has become too complicated, most notably the Max 737 8.

Southwest Airlines flight 996 flew into LA tonight from Nashville a little later than expected and passengers were on board a different plane than originally planned.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim was at LAX when the plane arrived.

“We did never get on the Max 8. They switched it before we even boarded. But I had no idea why,” said passenger Robin Grubb.

The passengers of flight 996 were supposed to get on a Max 8 plane in Nashville, but had to change planes after Trump announced the emergency order grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets.

Passengers Kim spoke to said it was smart to take this precaution.

“One-hundred percent a great idea. I would rather be safe than sorry,” Grubb said.

“I think it’s okay. Cause one, when it comes to flying, I think safety first,” said passenger Alejandro Becker.

Earlier today, CBS2/KCAL9 spoke with passengers who were in flight as the news came out. They were on board a Max 8 heading to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Many of those passengers didn’t even know they were on a Max 8.

“Oh my God! No. I don’t think anybody knew that. At least on the plane, nobody knew that,” says Deepika Khanna. “Nothing was announced. Oh, wow.”

“The flight was completely fine, I mean, it got bumpy, so looking back on it, I’m glad I didn’t know until we got on the ground,” said passenger Chris Reese.

The FAA said they decided to ground the aircraft after analyzing new satellite data showing that the plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia showed the jets suddenly fall from the sky in similar ways.

“Obviously we need to figure out if the planes are safe, we need more information, so err on the side of caution I think is terrific,” says passenger Leda Csanka.

“If there’s any fear of malfunction or a problem, you gotta do safety first. I don’t care how late I’m gonna be as long as I get there,” said Andres Carro.

The FAA said 74 Max 8 and 9 models were flying in the US so grounding them shouldn’t have an adverse affect on travel.