BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Fans of Big Bear’s eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are hoping fourth time’s the charm after a spotting a new egg in their nest Tuesday.
Jackie and Shadow have been nesting in a tree above Big Bear Lake since December, and a webcam has been giving their fans a – sorry – eagle's eye view of their progress, which has been more tragic than joyful so far.
Their first two eggs were lost to ravens, and the third egg was broken as it was being laid, according to the Friend's of Big Bear, which set up the webcam. But on Monday afternoon, Jackie laid the first egg of her second clutch.
If all goes well, the egg is expected to hatch around March 15.
To see what Jackie and Shadow are up to at any given moment, visit the Friend’s of Big Bear’s live eagle cam.