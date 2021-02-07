SAN BERNADINO (CBSLA) – A sports bar and grill in San Bernardino set up indoor and outdoor dining for patrons to watch Super Bowl LV.
Celebrities Sports Grill said customers are allowed to enter the bar in a safe way.
The owner, Max Zahair, asked anyone who wanted to be indoors to give proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Customers’ temperatures were also taken at the door.
“It’s different but it’s absolutely a good time,” said Henry Hermosillo, a customer watching the Super Bowl Sunday. “I think that if we didn’t come out this place would close down.”
Despite several citations by the county this year, Zahair added his priority is to protect his customers and staff from getting sick during the big game.
“People feel a lot safer because we’re taking steps to ensure their safety,” Zahair said.