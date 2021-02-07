PASADENA (CBSLA) – As locals watch the Super Bowl in Los Angeles County, many are celebrating in unique ways during the pandemic.
Across Old Town Pasadena, restaurants and bars had their televisions turned off or stowed away following a ban on outdoor T.V. set-ups across the county.
“It’s unfortunate,” said A.J. Sacher, the director of operations at Barney’s Beanery. “I think people are indoors somewhere with their friends and they’re watching the game.”
He said not allowing customers to watch the Super Bowl is hurting business.
Other restaurant owners said they are not happy with the policy of banning televisions outside so that people do not gather during the game.
Javier Lazo showed up to watch the big game at his favorite sports bar to support local businesses.
“I’ve established relationships with the people that run the businesses. So, for me, it’s very important,” said Lazo.
Compliance officers roamed various restaurants in plain clothes to look for public health violations.
“We have made phone calls, personal visits, emails, any type of correspondence that you could imagine we’ve done, to try to be extremely pro-active,” said Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for the City of Pasadena. “So, today, if we do find violations, there will be zero tolerance.”
Pasadena’s Public Health Department says new case counts and hospitalizations have been trending downwards, but this is not the time to ease up on large gatherings.