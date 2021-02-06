LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Across Los Angeles County, people are prepping in different ways to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

At Long Beach sports bar, R Bar, the manager said the Super Bowl is one of their biggest events of the year.

“It’s what we look for, it’s what we thrive on,” said Bar Manager, Varouj Shekerdemian.

Long Beach, which has its own health department, is the only city in L.A. County that is allowing televisions at outdoor dining areas.

“We’re trying everything we can to survive right now and Super Bowl is going to be great,” added Shekerdemian.

Bar and restaurant operators said the game can help businesses earn back lost revenues following months of restrictions and closures. But critics fear that will lead to the spread of COVID-19. “We’re never going to make it back to our offices, we’re never going to make it back to our lives if people don’t respect what’s going on,” said Jason Hurst, a football fan.

At Ernie’s Mexican Restaurant in North Hollywood, manager Johana Fernandez said the Super Bowl means many more take-out orders so that people can enjoy the game with their favorite foods in the comfort of a house.

For us, it’s to-go,” said Fernandez Saturday. “It’s take-out for sure. Just because of the large platters people place orders for.”

Many people Saturday said they want to have a mellow Super Bowl this year. At Smart and Final, a customer was picking up chicken wings because he plans to watch the game at home with his girlfriend.

Another local resident said she wants to get out of the house to watch the game. She plans to watch the Super Bowl with her son from their phone at a restaurant so that they do not have to rely on a television setup.