COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens For Senior Boyle Heights Residents At Clinica Romero The site is by appointment only, for East L.A. residents who are 75 years and older.

Tustin Filmmaker Paul Goodman Hoping To Find His Perfect Bone Marrow MatchPaul Goodman, 29, is still holding out hope that he will find his perfect bone marrow match to help him overcome his second battle with leukemia. "I'm really looking for, you know, someone to kind of be involved in saving my life," he said.