BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s race to provide residents with the COVID-19 vaccine continues.
On Saturday morning, a new vaccination site opened at Clinica Romero in Boyle Heights. The site is by appointment only, for East L.A. residents who are 75 years and older.
The clinic said a staggering 40% of its patients have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to L.A. County’s 16.5%.
Public health officials said this week that the priority in the coming weeks will be supplying second doses of the vaccine to those who are ready for it.
“Next week, the majority of appointments at vaccination sites across the county will be for second doses,” said Dr. Paul Simon, L.A. County Public Health’s chief science officer. “There will be very limited first dose appointments…”