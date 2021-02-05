LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The TSA is putting some teeth on President Joe Biden’s executive order that masks be worn in airports, passenger aircraft, bus and rail stations, and other public transportation.
The Transportation Security Administration says people who refuse to wear a mask face a fine of $250 for their first offense. Repeat offenders could pay up to $1,500 for their trouble.
The fines are in addition to some airlines banning passengers for refusing to wear masks while in-flight. There will also be a crackdown on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.
Orders from President Joe Biden and the CDC that require face masks on all public transportation and rideshares went into effect Tuesday.