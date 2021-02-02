LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new order mandating all passengers traveling in the U.S. by plane, train, bus or other public transportation to wear a mask took effect Tuesday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order on Friday that requires all travelers to wear a mask when on a plane, train, bus, ferry, subway, taxi or rideshare within the U.S. Masks will also be required when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub.

The CDC says masks, which must cover both the mouth and nose and not have any openings or exhalation valves, must be worn for the duration of the traveler’s trip. Face shields may not be used instead of a mask that is fitted snugly around a person’s face.

“I think that should’ve been done a long time ago,” Jennifer Sardelich, a traveler, said. “I just naturally thought it was.”

The Transportation Security Administration says it will enforce the CDC order, which echoes President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring travelers to wear masks when they are in airports, bus and rail stations, and in mass transit.

Passengers who refuse to wear a mask will not be allowed into the secure areas of an airport, including the terminal and gate area, and may be subject to a civil penalty for attempting to circumvent screening requirements, according to the TSA.

“This is one of the easiest and simplest measures that the government can enforce right now,” Alejandro Artigas, a traveler, said.

Travelers under the age of 2 and disabled persons who are unable to wear a mask are exempt.

The nationwide mask mandate for all mass transit goes into effect at midnight.