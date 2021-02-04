LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As the Super Bowl approaches this Sunday on CBS and outdoor dining resumes in Los Angeles, local restaurants are asking customers to celebrate on-the-go.

L.A. health officials have discouraged people from gathering at dining establishments to watch the game, even banning outdoor televisions at restaurants.

But many restaurants are still offering take-out options so you can celebrate with your favorite foods.

If you’re looking for delicious Mexican food to eat while you watch the Buccaneers square off against the Chiefs, El Cholo’s chimichanga platter and margaritas in half-gallon jugs could be for you.

“When you watch the Super Bowl, you need chips and guac and you need pico de gallo,” said one restaurant manager.

The restaurant has two locations, one on Western Avenue and another on Flower Street in Los Angeles.

For those that want to watch Tom Brady take on Patrick Maholmes while eating a lunch-like meal, Langer’s Deli is offering its world-famous #19 pastrami sandwich in a kit that you can take to go.

“Football fans like our food,” said Owner Norman Langer on Thursday. “They like munchies, they like fast-food. A pastrami sandwich is a great way to tail-gate.”

Langer’s is located on S. Alvarado Street in Los Angeles.

Many Americans would agree that Super Bowl Sunday is not complete without some tasty chicken wings.

Hotville Chicken is already selling out of chicken wings and sandwiches before the game even begins.

“If you use a knife and fork you might look down at your plate and miss a touchdown, so you want finger foods!” said Owner Kim Prince.

Hotville Chicken is located on Marlton Avenue in Los Angeles.