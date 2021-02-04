LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being snubbed by the Golden Globes the day before, the Screen Actors Guild paid tribute to Black stories and performers Thursday, with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami” and “Da 5 Bloods” earning top film nominations for the 27th annual SAG Awards.

None of the three films earned a Golden Globe nomination in the best picture categories on Wednesday, but all of them landed spots Thursday in the top SAG Award category of best ensemble in a motion picture. The largely Korean- language film “Minari” was also nominated, along with Aaron Sorkin’s historical drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

On the small screen, meanwhile, Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek” and Netflix’s “Ozark” and “The Crown” dominated the television nominations. “The Crown” and “Ozark” combined to snare seven of the 10 overall acting nominations for drama series, while PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek” took four of the 10 slots in the comedy categories. “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” were the top nominees overall, earning five nods each.

The late Chadwick Boseman scored four overall nominations — for his lead role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods” and as a member of the ensemble cast of both films. The four nominations in a single year ties a SAG Award record held by Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith, but Boseman is the first to accomplish the feat solely with film roles.

Joining him in the lead actor category were Riz Ahmed of “Sound of Metal,” Anthony Hopkins of “The Father,” Gary Oldman for “Mank” and Steven Yeun for “Minari.”

Boseman’s “Ma Rainey” co-star Viola Davis was nominated for best lead actress, along with Amy Adams of “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman.”

Nominated along with Boseman for supporting actor were Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Jared Leto for “The Little Things” and Leslie Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami.”

Olivia Colman, best known for her TV work in “The Crown, scored a supporting actress nomination for her work opposite Hopkins in “The Father.” The category also includes Adam’s “Hillbilly Elegy” co-star Glenn Close, along with Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Yuh-Jung Youn of “Minari” and Helena Zengel of “News of the World.”

“The Crown” and “Ozark” were both nominated for best ensemble cast in a drama series, along with AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and another Netflix hit, “Bridgerton.” “The Crown” won the award last year.

Three performers from “The Crown” — Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin — were nominated for best actress in a drama series, while Julia Garner and Laura Linney of “Ozark” grabbed the other two nominations.

Jason Bateman of “Ozark” and Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” were both nominated for best actor in a drama series, with Sterling K. Brown of NBC’s “This is Us,” Bob Odenkirk of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Rege-Jean Page of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” rounding out the category.

“Schitt’s Creek” led the comedy nominations, earning a nod for best ensemble cast in a comedy series, along with HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,’ Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and Hulu’s “The Great.”

The father-son team of Eugene and Daniel Levy were both nominated for best actor in a comedy series, joined by Nicholas Hoult of “The Great,” Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso” and Ramy Youssef of “Ramy.”

“Schitt’s Creek” also earned a pair of nominations in the best actress category, with Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara both scoring nods. “Dead to Me” co-stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini were also nominated, with Kaley Cuoco landing the final spot for her work in “The Flight Attendant.”

Netflix’s streaming hit “The Queen’s Gambit” scored a pair of acting nominations for TV movies/limited series — for lead actress Anya Taylor- Joy and lead actor Bill Camp.

Nominated along with Taylor-Joy for best actress in a television movie or limited series were Cate Blanchett for Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Michaela Coel for HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” Nicole Kidman for HBO’s “The Undoing” and Kerry Washington for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Camp was joined in the best actor category by Daveed Diggs for Disney+’s “Hamilton,” Hugh Grant for “The Undoing,” Ethan Hawke for Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird” and Mark Ruffalo for HBO’s “I Know This Much is True.”

The nominations were announced in an unprecedented manner — over Instagram Live — by Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris” and “Mank”) and Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton, “Snowpiercer”). The event got off to a rocky start, with Diggs going live but struggling with the technology needed to add Collins to the broadcast, due to hundreds of online viewers also trying to join the action.

After multiple reschedulings due to COVID-19 and a dispute with the Recording Academy over the March 14 date for the Grammys, the SAG Awards ceremony will be held April 4.

