LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – David Fincher’s “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” earned the most nods on the film side of Wednesday’s announcement of the 78th annual Golden Globe nominees, while “The Crown” lead the way on the television side.

“Mank,” a biopic about screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and his struggle to complete the script for “Citizen Kane,” collected a leading six nominations, while “The Trial of the Chicago 7” earned five.

Both films were nominated best motion picture drama, along with “The Father,” “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman.” For musical/comedy films, nominations went to “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Music,” “Palm Springs” and “The Prom.”

On the television side of the award, Netflix’s “The Crown” topped all nominees with six, including a nod for best drama series, a category that also includes HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Ratched.”

Another Netflix series, “Emily in Paris,” was nominated for best comedy/musical series, along with HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” Hulu’s “The Great,” PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Netflix dominated the nominations overall, dwarfing all other platforms with 22 motion picture nominations and 20 TV nods.

Although it didn’t land among the best drama film nominations, the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” got plenty of love for its performers, with Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman each nominated for lead acting honors.

Joining Davis in the best drama actress category were Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman,” Frances McDormand for “Nomadland” and Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman.”

Along with Boseman, nominations for best drama actor went to Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” Gary Oldman for “Mank” and Tahar Rahim for “The Mauritanian.”

Sacha Baron Cohen was a double nominee in the acting categories, scoring nods for his lead role the musical/comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and for his supporting turn in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

He was joined the in the musical/comedy actor category by James Corden for “The Prom,” Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Hamilton,” Dev Patel for “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and Andy Samberg for “Palm Springs.”

Cohen’s “Borat” co-star Maria Bakalova was nominated for best actress in a musical/comedy film, along with Kate Hudson for “Music,” Michelle Pfeiffer for “French Exit,” Rosamund Pike for “I Care a Lot” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “Emma.”

Taylor-Joy was also a double nominee, earning a nod for best actress in a TV limited series for her work in Netflix’s smash hit “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Sorkin landed a best-director nod for helming “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” as did David Fincher for “Mank.” Regina King was nominated for directing “One Night in Miami,” as were Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” and “Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”

Sorkin, Zhao and Fennell were also nominated for best screenplay for penning the scripts to their films, as was Fincher’s father, Jack, for “Mank.” Rounding out the category were Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for “The Father.”

The nominations were announced virtually by actresses and previous Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its roughly 90 members.

The Golden Globes will be presented Feb. 28 in a yet-to-be-determined format, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting for a fourth time. For the first time, the ceremony will be a bi-coastal affair, with Fey hosting from The Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler from the traditional location at the Beverly Hilton.

Jane Fonda will be presented with the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award during the ceremony, while Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for television achievement.

