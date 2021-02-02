LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Protesters who interfere with people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as some did at Dodger Stadium last weekend, they could be arrested or cited, police said Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced during Tuesday’s police commission meeting that enforcement towards anti-vaccine protesters “will be swift and certain” if people confront individuals getting a vaccine or block the roadway.

A protest zone will be established to keep protesters from interfering, Moore added. Enforcement may include arrests or citations.

“Going forward, people that are walking in roadways around or confronting individuals attempting to get a vaccine, it’s my expectation and direction, that enforcement will be swift and certain,” Moore said.

The LAPD is working with the fire department to set up a protest zone t protesters can safely gather and express their views and be heard without interfering or having any view of their actions interfering with people who are also lawfully attempting to gain access to such a critical medical resource.”

On Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles police were forced to close the gates to the vaccination site for nearly an hour after about 50 anti-vaccine protesters caused a disruption while hundreds of cars were lined up.

When the gates closed, everyone inside received their vaccines, while those locked out got their shots after the protesters left.

There were no arrests and no appointments had to be canceled.