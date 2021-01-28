LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Right now, there are no COVID vaccine appointments available in the city or county of Los Angeles – and that has those looking for their first and second dose asking, “Now what?”

We have heard from person after person who cannot secure an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine through the city or county vaccination site.

And when they try the phone line, they report wait times as long as up to six hours.

“Each time I go there, it says it has more appointments coming soon or it has a sign saying it’s full,” said healthcare worker Etti Hadar.

The city does not have any available vaccine appointments right now, while the county only has a few available at Magic Mountain.

The city tells CBSLA they will open up more appointments on Sunday. The county says they will begin sending emails with a link to make an appointment for a second dose to those who were vaccinated at county sites later this week.

There are also those desperate to get their first appointment.

Tracy Ryan’s 8-year-old daughter, Sophie, has epilepsy and is having brain surgery in a few months. Because of this, Ryan is eligible for a vaccine as Sophie’s caregiver.

“They are going to cut her from the top of her head to the bottom of her ear and she’ll be inpatient for several days,” she said. “And coronavirus is rampant in L.A. County, and we are one of the hot spots in the county, and I cannot find anywhere to get a vaccine at all.”

Ryan worries if she got sick, she couldn’t care for Sophie. Or worse – she could get her sick while she is recovering.

“It’s my duty as her mother to do everything I can to keep her safe,” said Ryan. “It’s been extremely stressful in an already stressful time and I have had zero success finding anyone with available appointments.”

Thoose who got their first dose at a city site such as Dodger Stadium will get an email in two week from Carbon Health with instructions on how to book their second dose. Priority will be given to those who have been waiting the longest for their second dose.