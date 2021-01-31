MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – Authorities in Orange County announced Sunday that emergency rental assistance will be provided for eligible residents who are unable to pay rent and/or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online program begins taking applications at 8 a.m. Monday. The link to register is here.
The total amount available is $65,576,556 in U.S. Treasury funds.
Eligible residents must have been able to qualify for unemployment, can demonstrate a risk of homelessness, have a household income at or below the area median and the funding can not duplicate other federal assistance.
The program is not available for residents of Anaheim, Santa Ana, or Irvine.
