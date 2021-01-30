LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot in the back in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles. The shooter is still at large.
The shooting was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday at 48th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
The man, about 30-years-old, was taken to another location, where paramedics responded and took him to a hospital, the officer said. His vital signs were stable.
No information on the shooter was available. Anyone with information is asked to call the L.A.P.D.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)