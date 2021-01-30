PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police are investigating two separate shootings where no victims were reported, yet officers found spent shell casings, officials said Saturday.
Officers were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire heard at Washington Park, 700 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena and found spent bullet casings, along with bottles of alcohol littering the handball park area, yet no shooting victims, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Anthony Burgess said.
While conducting their investigation, officers heard gunshots coming from a neighborhood to the south just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found more bullet casings in a residential neighborhood in the 600 block of North El Molino Avenue, Burgess said.
Pasadena police urged anyone with information regarding the shootings to call the department at 626-744-4620.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)