ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA) – A high wind warning was in effect until midnight Thursday evening.
Areas in the Antelope Valley, including Lancaster and Palmdale, could see south winds 30 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts up to 75 miles per hour, the N.W.S. said.
People in the area are likely to experience power outages. Dangerous road conditions will make travel difficult during that time.
A mountain wave has set up over the San Gabriel Mountains, causing very strong winds to occur across the adjacent foothills in the Antelope Valley, the N.W.S. added.
The strongest winds are expected in areas south of Highway 138.
Pearblossom has already seen wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, blowing dust and small rocks, according to a N.W.S. spotter.