LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gregory “G Bone” Everett, a Los Angeles writer, producer, and director whose documentary, “41st & Central: The Untold Story Of The L.A. Black Panthers,” looked at the formation and history of the local chapter of the organization, died Sunday of complications from COVID-19. He was 58.
Everett died at a Los Angeles hospital, according to family spokeswoman, Jasmyne Cannick. Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday.
The filmmaker’s “41st & Central” used interviews with former Black Panther Party members along with archival footage to deliver what former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry called “a thought-provoking look at the events that shaped our community.”
The film attracted wide attention, winning the audience award at the 2010 Pan African Film Festival. It was also chosen as an official selection in the National Black Arts Festival, Vermont International Film Festival, and the African Diaspora International Film Festival.
During the 1992 Los Angeles riots, Everett worked as a freelance writer and correspondent for the music magazines the Source and Rap Pages.
In 1998, he was a producer on “Eazy Duz It,” a documentary for Ruthless Records about the late rapper Eazy E, which aired on B.E.T.
As a screenwriter, Everett’s “Caviar” won Best Screenplay at the 2006 Hollywood Black Film Festival.
After managing dozens of music videos, Everett launched Ultra Wave Media, a production company that created the 2010 reality TV series for “K-Ci & JoJo: Come Clean.”
Recently, Ultra Wave Media was contracted to produce various projects for L.A. Children’s Hospital, The Pasadena Birthing Project, and the U.S.C. Center for Premature Infant Health and Development.
Everett is survived by his wife Lorean and two teenage sons, Gregory Everett Jr. and Jeffrey.
