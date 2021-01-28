LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, his office said Thursday.
Garcetti, who at 49 years old does not meet California’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility guidelines, received the vaccine on Jan. 21 after spending five days assisting efforts at the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination site.
“Mayor Garcetti has spent many days, as he is today, at Dodger Stadium, assisting on the frontline of the vaccination effort — directly interacting with hundreds of Angelenos each day,” Garcetti’s Deputy Communications Director Alex Comisar said.
“The medical personnel strongly recommended that he receive the vaccine as they have recommended and provided for other field staff and volunteers at the site who have close contact with clients.”
California’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines allow jurisdictions to offer vaccines to people 65 and older along with health care workers.
