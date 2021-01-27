SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Eleven people and two dogs were rescued early Wednesday morning in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita after their cars got stranded for about 10 hours in ice on a remote road due to a mishap caused by the closure of the Grapevine.

The Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue Team rescued the people at 2 a.m. on the Old Ridge Route.

According to SCV Search & Rescue, the cars were directed to the Old Ridge Route via GPS because of the closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine due to snow and ice.

The drivers got stuck at around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a semi-truck behind them jackknifed, blocking the road so they couldn’t turn back, SCV Search & Rescue reports.

Search & Rescue crews were unable to reach them until Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine has been intermittently closed since Monday morning due to a series of storms that have brought snow and ice. It temporarily reopened Tuesday afternoon, but was shut down again Wednesday morning.

SCV Search & Rescue is a volunteer group made up of reserve Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.