LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County will resume outdoor dining by the end of the week after the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order was lifted, officials said Monday.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis made the announcement after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted California’s regional stay-at-home order because of what he called a marked improvement in the state’s battle against the coronavirus.
In a briefing Monday, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a new health order allowing outdoor dining to resume will be announced Friday and will allow in-person outdoor dining and revoke the county’s curfew.
However, there were some activities that were allowed immediately with modification to prevent further spread of COVID-19, including:
- Private gatherings outdoors up to 3 households and up to a total of 15 people
- Museums, zoos, aquariums outdoor operations at 50% occupancy
- Cardrooms outdoor operations at 50% occupancy
- Miniature golf, go karts, batting cages outdoor operations at 50% occupancy
- Outdoor recreational activities are open
- Hotels & motels for tourism and individual travel allowed
- Fitness facilities open for outdoor operations
- Personal care services open indoors at 25% capacity
- Indoor mall, shopping center, lower-risk retail open at 25% indoor capacity; food courts and common areas closed.
The announcement comes as the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported 6,642 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,079,396 cases and 15,303 deaths. Officials said the relatively low numbers reflected a reporting lag from over the weekend.
Of the 43 new deaths reported, 12 people were over the age of 80, 17 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, nine people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one person was between the ages of 30 and 49.
Health officials reported there were 6,486 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 25% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
With testing results available for nearly 5,400,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was 19%. The daily test positivity rate Monday was 11.9%.