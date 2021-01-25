LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A sixth Los Angeles Police Department employee has died of the coronavirus.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore confirmed the death during a news conference Monday morning on crime. He said that the victim was Officer Phil Sudario, a patrol officer in the department’s southeast division.
Moore said he learned of the death just prior to the news conference.
“Tragically, just before we started here today, I learned we lost our sixth member,” Moore said in the news conference.
Sudario leaves behind a wife, two adult sons and a teen daughter.
Moore reports that nearly 2,500 LAPD employees have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 700 are still recovering.