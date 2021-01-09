LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fourth Los Angeles Police Department employee has died from coronavirus complications.
Police Service Representative III Raymond Guerrero, assigned to the Communications Division, died on January 7.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of PSR Raymond Guerrero, who passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Guerrero’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time,” the department said in a statement. “(Mr. Guerrero) dedicated his career to ensuring that every call for service made by the community members we serve was answered. We thank you for your service and you will be greatly missed.”
Guerrero is survived by his wife, who is also a Police Service Representative III, and two daughters.
“The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for this Department and this City. Guerrero’s passing marks the fourth employee who has fallen from this deadly pandemic, leaving yet another hole in our hearts,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.
Guerrero served the City of Los Angeles for 24 years.