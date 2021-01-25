LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern California enjoyed a taste of winter Monday afternoon as reports of small hail came in from around the region.
Residents reported the icy weather in Pasadena, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and in parts of Ventura County.
What appeared to be snow was actually small hail falling to the ground, according to the National Weather Service.
Pasadena Snow Storm … the lo-fi edit pic.twitter.com/faxVT4WBhw
— Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) January 25, 2021
Just got some snow in Pasadena, CA! pic.twitter.com/h5v6KaX4pR
— Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) January 25, 2021
Snowing in Pasadena LA Snow #pasadena pic.twitter.com/D24eBrw0QG
— Victor Caballero (@victorcab) January 25, 2021
Further north, as much as 3 inches of snow was falling in Frazier Park as a winter storm warning took effect through Tuesday morning.
Earlier Monday, the storm forced the closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine between Castaic and Fort Tejon due to snow and ice. It was unclear when it might reopen.