EL MONTE (CBSLA) — The pastor of a San Gabriel church that was vandalized planned to hold services on Sunday.
Investigators say a bomber targeted First Works Baptist Church in El Monte on Saturday.
According to the FBI, an improvised explosive device was used. The pastor told CBS Los Angeles that security cameras showed two people walking up just before the explosion.
“People may not like your message but people need to understand that if you don’t like it, you can go somewhere else,” Pastor Bruce Mejia of First Works Baptist Church. “If you don’t like it, just turn off my sermon.”
The church has been the target of recent demonstrations after the pastor used offensive slurs towards the LGBTQ community.
A protest in front of the church planned for Sunday has been canceled. Organizers say they would never promote or condone any violence.