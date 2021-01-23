EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating vandalism and a possible explosion at an El Monte church Saturday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene around 1:13 a.m. in response to reports of smoke at First Works Baptist Church, 2600 Tyler Ave.

“When our units arrived to the scene they found that the First Works Baptist Church was having some smoke come out of the windows,” said Lt Christopher Cano of the El Monte Police Department. “It appeared that the walls to the church had been vandalized as well as all the windows at first appeared to be smashed.

“Then, we realized that the windows were not smashed, [and] that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion.”

No further details were available on if an explosive device was found or how much damage was done.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 4:23 a.m., officials said. However, other investigative units, including the FBI, remain.

The church, headed by Pastor Bruce Mejia, has been the focus of community protests in recent weeks due to what are perceived to be teachings against the LGBTQ community.

Mejia has said his doctrine since the church was launched three years ago includes condemnation of same-sex relationships.

