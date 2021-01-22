LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following a week of unseasonably hot and dry conditions, a series of winter storms is expected to hit the region beginning this weekend, dropping temperatures significantly, prompting officials to open several winter shelters Friday for the homeless across Los Angeles County.

The shelters will open from 11 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to the L.A. Homeless Services Authority. The five shelters will be located at:

Loma Alta Park, 3300 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

Mary Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st., Los Angeles;

Enterprise Park, 13055 Clovis St., Los Angeles;

Leon H. Washington Park, 8908 Maie Ave., Los Angeles;

Alondra Park, 3535 Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance.

Three consecutive storm systems will move into the Southland beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop by as much as 40 degrees. Rain will be light Friday and Saturday, but is expected to pick up by Sunday, while snow levels could drop to as low as 2,000 feet Sunday and Monday nights. The foothill communities of the San Fernando Valley and the Antelope Valley could see snow.

1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in the mountain passes and up to 7 inches of snow are possible at elevations above 4,500 feet. The passes are expected to be icy and dangerous for drivers.

The most significant rain is expected to begin Wednesday, however, and last through Friday. That third storm system could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain.

“The Wednesday night through Friday storm will bring the most significant precipitation to the forecast area with plenty of snow in the mountains expected. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal through next week,” the NWS reports.

Caltrans is warning drivers about conditions in the mountains, reminding them to take it slow and give snowplows extra space.

The rain also poses a risk for potential mudslides in areas that were impacted by fires.

Officials are telling people who live near the Apple Fire, Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scars to be prepared for potential flooding and debris flow.

Brian Patrick, the Division Chief with Monrovia Fire Rescue, says there are a few areas of concern for debris flow threats in the city, and his team is in contact with those who live in high-risk areas.

“The BEAR team, or Burn Area Response Team, is out here assessing the area so we are in close contact with them and they’re monitoring the area all the time so between public works and the BEAR team we’re in contact with them and preparing those areas as needed,” Patrick said.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Boldt is watching the forecast closely as the storms are expected to impact the region through next week, with the primary concern being heavy downpours.

“This time of year is when we expect our biggest, wettest storms,” Boldt said. “It’s really going to be key, rainfall intensity, how much rain comes down in 15 minutes or one hour and that is what we will be monitoring closely for any type of significant mudslide or debris flow.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for the mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.