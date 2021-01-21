LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a week of record-setting heat and gusty, destructive winds, Southern California could finally see some much-needed rain.

Are you ready to say goodbye (for now, at least) to the never ending heat? Well it's nearly time because today will be our last 70+ degree day for at least the next week, likely longer. We even have a couple chances of rain coming up! Why hello there winter! 🌧️☔🧣 #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/hHm672cBvH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 21, 2021

Two systems are headed for the region, the first forecast to hit Southern California Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop as much as 30 to 40 degrees this weekend, and forecasters believe storm set to arrive late Friday into Saturday will bring light showers and snow as low as the 4,000 feet.

The second, bigger storm is on track to arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing much colder temperatures, more rain and heavy snow as low as 3,000 feet. KCAL 9’s Olga Ospina says local mountains could see a foot or two of snow.

And that won’t be the end of it – rain could linger into Tuesday and Wednesday.

The wet weather forecast is a hard turn from last weekend’s weather, which saw a new record high of 91 degrees in Camarillo on Sunday.

National High/Low temps for Sunday January 17: 91 at Camarillo, CA; 1 at 2 miles southeast of Boulder, WY #cawx #wywx https://t.co/b9vl7CR66b — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 18, 2021

The hot January weekend was followed by strong, gusty winds that took down trees, battered planes, and caused public safety power shutoffs all over the region.