RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside County is being forced to change the website that residents use to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations due to technical problems with the current site.

The Riverside University Health System reported Thursday afternoon that thousands of residents were unable to sign up for appointments because of a “technical issue in the website code.”

“Residents are understandably frustrated that the appointment website did not perform today,” said Riverside County Executive Office Juan C. Perez in a statement Thursday. “While we worked with our vendor to ensure it would be operational today, unfortunately, it was not. Frankly, that’s unacceptable. We apologize for this unfortunate situation and will soon direct residents to a new website.”

It’s unclear when the new website will be up and running.

The county reported Wednesday that it had received 26,000 doses this week of the Pfizer vaccine, 3,900 of which will go to county-run vaccination clinics and the rest to its “community partners,” such as hospitals and retailers like Ralphs and Albertsons. In total, Riverside County has received at least 157,775 doses.

Riverside County Thursday had opened up registration for six new county-run clinics in Lake Elsinore, Perris and Indio.

Vaccine clinics was scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore, Saturday and Sunday at the Indio Fairgrounds, and on Sunday and Monday at the Perris Fairgrounds. Appointments are required. It was unclear if and how the website glitch may have affected those.

Those eligible to get vaccinated in Riverside County include healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, law enforcement, food and agriculture workers and those 65 years of age and older. For more information, click here.

Riverside County has so far recorded at least 255,808 coronavirus cases and 2,739 deaths from the disease.